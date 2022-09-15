Six arrested for killing Pabna AL leader

PABNA, Sept 14: Police on Monday arrested six people for killing a local leader of Awami League (AL) in the district town.

The arrested are: Anwar Ahmed Swapan, 42, son of Md Ashraf Uddin of Gafuriabad Village, Mohammad Ashiq Malitha, 28, son of late Kalam Malitha of Chak Chatiani, Md Ripon Khan, 27 son of Md Shajahan Khan of Kashipur, Md Nuruzzaman Rakib, 24, son of Md Akbar Hossain of Mati Sadak of Gopalpur, Md Yasin Arafat Isti, 26, son of Ramzan Ali, and Mohammad Alif Malitha, 22, son of late Abdul Hakeem Malitha of Chak Chatiani area.

Police sources said the accused stabbed Saidur Rahman Malitha, 55, son of late Haran Malitha and a leader of Pabna Municipal Unit AL, to death in Char Bangabaria area on September 9 last.

A murder case was filed with Pabna Sadar Police Station in this regard.

Following this, police arrested them after conducting separate drives in Cox's Bazar, Dhaka, Sirajganj and Pabna districts on Monday.

However, the arrested confessed that they killed Saidur over land dispute during primary interrogation.











