Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bhola, Laxmipur

Two men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Laxmipur, in three days.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: An imam of a local mosque has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Abdul Halim, 24, son of Faruque Farazi of Char Chandra Prasad Village under Bhelumia Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was the imam of a mosque in Ward No. Char Khalifa area of Daulatkhan Upazila. He also worked as a teacher at Char Khalifa Kawmi Madrasa.

Police and local sources said Abdul Halim hanged himself from the ceiling fan of the mosque at around 3:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note beside the body. The suicide note states that no one was responsible for the death of Abdul Halim. Locals said he might have committed suicide over family dispute.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide in Raipur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sharif, 20, son of Jama Gazi, hailed from Chaitankanda Village in Araihazar Upazila of Narayanganj District. He was an eleventh grader at Araihazar Degree College.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sharif committed suicide by taking poison in Raipur Bus Terminal area at night as his girlfriend refused to marry him.

Being informed, police have recovered his body and sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.











