Man crushed under train at Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Sept 14: A man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Morshed Ali, 60, son of late Solaiman, a resident of Mondolpara Village under Palashbari Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, The Khulna-bound Rocket Express Train hit Morshed Ali in Haldibari Chandapara area at around 9:20am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Morshed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Morshed Ali succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 1:30pm while undergoing treatment.











