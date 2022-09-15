Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train at Parbatipur

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondent

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Sept 14: A man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Morshed Ali, 60, son of late Solaiman, a resident of Mondolpara Village under Palashbari Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, The Khulna-bound Rocket Express Train hit Morshed Ali in Haldibari Chandapara area at around 9:20am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Morshed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Morshed Ali succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 1:30pm while undergoing treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
982 puja mandaps to be erected in Pirojpur, Kishoreganj
Chunarughat Upazila administration held a view-exchange meeting farmers
Four to die, 2 get life term in murder cases
5 businesses fined in three districts
Madhumati makes 300 families erosion victims
Friends Organization distributed 13 sewing machines among the helpless women
Free medical camp held in Khulna
Two women die from snakebite


Latest News
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft