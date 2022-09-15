Thrust on concerted efforts to build pollution-free society



A meeting on sound pollution and its prevention going on in Gaibandha DC office in the town on Wednesday. photo: observer

"Level of sound pollution also termed as noise pollution across the country is now a major concern for the general people because it has already exceeded the tolerance level. Because of this sound or noise pollution, millions of people in the country are exposed to a number of health risks - from deafness to heart attack", they said.

They made the observations while they were addressing a view-exchange and awareness meeting with the stakeholders here on sound pollution and its prevention in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) of the town here in the morning.

Department of Environment (DoE) and district administration organized the function under Environment Quality Monitoring and Serving (EQMS) project in cooperation with Center for Atmosphering Pollution Study (CAPS).

DC Oliur Rahman addressed the function as the chief guest, and Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam spoke at the event as the special guest while Additional Deputy Commissioner-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato presided over the meeting.

Team leader Professor Dr. Ahammad Kamruzzaman Majumder addressed it as the chief discussant and sought whole-hearted cooperation of all stakeholders to enhance public awareness of sound pollution.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Vice-Principal of Gaibandha Government College Dr. Sabur Uddin, Superintendent of Gaibandha Modern Hospital Dr. Mahabub Hossan, panel mayor of Gaibandha Pourashabha Shahid Ahmed, President of District Motor Owners' Association Quazi Mokbul Hossain, District Information Officer Kabir Uddin, Assistant Director of DoE Hasan-e Mubarak, Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Anamul Haque, Traffic Inspector Md. Helal Uddin, senior journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, and senior teacher of Gaibandha Girls' High School Khalilur Rahman.

The speakers, in their speech, put emphasis on creating mass awareness among the people and playing active role from their respective position to keep the noise level within the acceptable limits to have a better society.

Earlier, a documentary presentation was done by field coordinator Nasir Uddin Pawary through multimedia projector.

Later, Gaibandha Modern Hospital and its surroundings zone of the district town was declared zero sound pollution zone.











