Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Roadside bomb claimed by Pakistan Taliban kills eight in northwest

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

PESHAWAR, Sept 14: A bomb killed the former head of a pro-government militia and seven others in northwestern Pakistan, officials said Wednesday, in an attack claimed by the local Taliban.
The blast happened Tuesday night in Kabal town in the Swat valley, which was largely ruled by the Pakistan Taliban during a 2007-2009 insurgency.
For years Islamabad encouraged tribal vigilante forces known as peace committees to defend their villages against militants.
Most have been disbanded since the insurgency was largely crushed and security improved across the country.
Swat district police officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat told AFP that former peace committee head Idrees Khan was killed when his pick-up truck was hit by a roadside bomb.
Another local police official confirmed the death toll, which included two local policemen, two private guards and three labourers.
The attack was claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who said Khan was involved in the killing their members.
The group also claimed responsibility for a clash with Pakistani military in which three soldiers were killed Tuesday in Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.
The TTP declared an indefinite ceasefire in June to facilitate peace talks being brokered by Afghanistan, but there have been regular clashes since then despite both sides saying the truce was still on.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Roadside bomb claimed by Pakistan Taliban kills eight in northwest
'King's Counsel' return to UK courts after 70 years
Palestinians march in the village of Kafr Dan, to show solidarity
Crime unites voters in Swedish far-right stronghold
Jordanian rescue teams search for 10 people still missing
EU to ban products made using forced labour, risking China anger
Putin and Modi to meet on Friday
Xi vows backing for Kazakhstan in first trip since pandemic


Latest News
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft