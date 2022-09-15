Video
Crime unites voters in Swedish far-right stronghold

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

SJBO, Sept 14: Concern over soaring crime has united voters in the small town of Sjobo, where the far-right Sweden Democrats, the big winners in Sunday's election, posted their strongest score.
Hama Abdulla, a 49-year-old immigrant from northern Iraq, is packing away the fruit stand he runs on Sjobo's main square.
He won't say who he voted for, but he's not surprised the nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) scored big on Sunday.
"Burning cars, shootings... It happens in Stockholm, Gothenburg and the other places I read about in the papers. But it's in (the southern county of) Skane where it happens most," Abdulla says.
"People get sick of it. I have many friends who are immigrants and still voted SD," he adds.
Once shunned by other political parties, the Sweden Democrats surged to become the second-largest party with around 20 percent of votes, trailing only the Social Democrats -- which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s -- at 30.5 percent.
In Sjobo, a small town in Skane with 20,000 inhabitants in the greater municipality, 42.7 percent of people voted for SD.
It has been an SD bastion since the party first entered parliament in 2010, boosted by anti-immigration sentiment.
Here, cafes, hair salons and pizzerias dot the quiet cobblestone main street lined with trees, resembling many small towns in Sweden.
Scattered with tidy houses and farmsteads, the municipality is the biggest employer, running schools, healthcare and elderly care.    -AFP


