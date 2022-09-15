Video
Putin and Modi to meet on Friday

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

NEW DELHI, Sept 14: Trade and 'saturation' of Indian market with Russian fertilisers will be on agenda when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Uzbekistan Friday, the Kremlin has said.
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
"There are plans to discuss issues of 'saturation' of the Indian market with Russian fertilisers and bilateral food supplies," the Kremlin said in its handout of materials for the meeting, according to news agency Reuters.
The two leaders are also expected to discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20.
"A conversation on the international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO," the official Russian news agency TASS quoted Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov as saying, reported news agency PTI.
"This is particularly important, because India will preside in the UN Security Council in December, and, in 2023, India will lead the SCO and will also chair the G20," Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs has not yet confirmed the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin.    -NDTV







