Xi vows backing for Kazakhstan in first trip since pandemic



Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with China's President Xi Jinping in Nur-Sultan on September 14, 2022. photo : AFP

Their highly-anticipated meeting comes as Russia suffers serious setbacks in Ukraine, but China has stood firm in its support of Putin and their "no limits" friendship.

During a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi vowed full support for Kazakhstan's sovereignty at a time when the ex-Soviet Central Asian region has been spooked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"No matter how the international situation changes, we will continue to resolutely support Kazakhstan in protecting its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xi said, according to a Kazakh government statement.

Beijing "firmly supports the reform measures President (Tokayev) has taken to maintain national stability and development, and firmly opposes any forces that interfere in Kazakhstan's internal affairs," Xi said.

Tokayev hailed Xi's visit as a reunion of "historic importance", saying the Chinese leader's decision to visit Nur-Sultan first since the start of the pandemic was a sign of "high-level... mutual trust and cooperation".

The ex-Soviet Central Asian region, which Russia sees as in its sphere of influence, is key to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a trillion-dollar push to improve trade links across the globe by building landmark infrastructure.

Tokayev said Beijing and Nur-Sultan had "set an example" for cooperation within the huge BRI initiative and praised prospects for further cooperation.

Xi, during his three-day visit to Central Asia, is scheduled to attend a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders in Uzbekistan, where he is expected to meet with Putin.

The SCO was established in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions and the summit will bring together Xi, Putin, Tokayev, leaders from India, Pakistan and three more ex-Soviet Central Asian countries.

Xi wrote ahead of the visit that the group had "set a fine example of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, and proved itself an important and constructive force". -AFP











NUR-SULTAN, Sept 14: China's President Xi Jinping was in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan Wednesday on his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.Their highly-anticipated meeting comes as Russia suffers serious setbacks in Ukraine, but China has stood firm in its support of Putin and their "no limits" friendship.During a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi vowed full support for Kazakhstan's sovereignty at a time when the ex-Soviet Central Asian region has been spooked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine."No matter how the international situation changes, we will continue to resolutely support Kazakhstan in protecting its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xi said, according to a Kazakh government statement.Beijing "firmly supports the reform measures President (Tokayev) has taken to maintain national stability and development, and firmly opposes any forces that interfere in Kazakhstan's internal affairs," Xi said.Tokayev hailed Xi's visit as a reunion of "historic importance", saying the Chinese leader's decision to visit Nur-Sultan first since the start of the pandemic was a sign of "high-level... mutual trust and cooperation".The ex-Soviet Central Asian region, which Russia sees as in its sphere of influence, is key to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a trillion-dollar push to improve trade links across the globe by building landmark infrastructure.Tokayev said Beijing and Nur-Sultan had "set an example" for cooperation within the huge BRI initiative and praised prospects for further cooperation.Xi, during his three-day visit to Central Asia, is scheduled to attend a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders in Uzbekistan, where he is expected to meet with Putin.The SCO was established in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions and the summit will bring together Xi, Putin, Tokayev, leaders from India, Pakistan and three more ex-Soviet Central Asian countries.Xi wrote ahead of the visit that the group had "set a fine example of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, and proved itself an important and constructive force". -AFP