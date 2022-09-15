Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Israel confirms talks on temporary Qatar office for World Cup

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

JERUSALEM, SEPT 14: Israel and Qatar, which have no diplomatic relations, have discussed opening a temporary Israeli office in the Gulf state during the World Cup, an Israeli official told AFP Wednesday.
Israel has not qualified for the tournament which begins in November, but has announced a deal that will allow its citizens, like other foreigners, to obtain a Qatari entry visa with proof of ticket purchase.
"There was contact between Israeli and Qatari officials," an Israeli diplomatic official said, confirming the discussions had centred on opening a "temporary" office for Israeli fans attending the World Cup.
"They shouldn't be classified as diplomatic talks. As of now, no agreement has been reached," added the official who requested anonymity.
Qatar does not recognise Israel and supports Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that controls Gaza and has fought four wars with Israel since 2008.
Israel, which maintains a blockade on Gaza, engages with Doha to grant permissions for the distribution of Qatari aid in the Palestinian coastal enclave, but details on such contacts are rarely publicly confirmed.
Israel has since September 2020 normalised relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.
In January 2021, Sudan's transitional government also agreed to do the same but the northeast African country has yet to finalise the deal.
Those agreements, sponsored by then US president Donald Trump, broke with decades of Arab consensus that ties should only be established with Israel in the event of a peace agreement that gives the Palestinians their own state.
Qatar has been critical of the US-brokered agreements called the Abraham Accords.
Tensions between Israel and Qatar surged following the May killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an army raid in the occupied West Bank.
The Doha-based network and the Qatari state both accused Israeli of deliberately targeting Abu Akleh.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup door open for Rogic as Mooy headlines Australia squad
Israel confirms talks on temporary Qatar office for World Cup
Paulinho strikes late as Sporting stun Spurs
Sane strike sees Bayern beat Barca on Lewandowski return
Late Matip winner gives Liverpool Champions League lift off
Tom Brooks can be "another Shane Warne": Steve Waugh
Premier Division Kabaddi League inaugurated
Shakib regains top T20 all-rounder crown


Latest News
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft