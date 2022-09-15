Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Paulinho strikes late as Sporting stun Spurs

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

LISBON, SEPT 14: Antonio Conte admitted Tottenham got what they deserved as Paulinho's last-gasp goal inspired Sporting Lisbon's shock 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Conte's side paid the price for some sloppy finishing and two pieces of dismal defending in stoppage-time at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.
Richarlison, Harry Kane and Emerson Royal were all unable to beat Sporting keeper Antonio Adan, while Son Heung-min's goal-drought extended to eight games.
Tottenham were still on course for a point until the dramatic denouement as Paulinho headed home before Arthur Gomes danced through the defence to seal Sporting's second successive Group D victory.
"It was a difficult result. When you lose the game you are not happy. I think that the game was unbalanced in the second half, we could score," Conte said.
"We tried to win the game and then in the last 10 minutes we can do much better. They scored with a corner and we conceded the second goal after the 90 minutes.
"It is a pity. You have to try and feed the box and have accuracy and go strong to attack the goal.
"We had two or three situations where we can do much better. A difficult game for sure."
It was a first loss in eight games in all competitions for Tottenham, putting a dampener on a fine run that included a 2-0 win against Marseille in their Champions League opener last week.
Tottenham will still expect to qualify for the knockout stages, but this defeat adds pressure on them to avoid another slip in their remaining group games.
With last weekend's Premier League match at Manchester City postponed following last week's death of Queen Elizabeth II, Tottenham looked rusty on their return to action.
After a minute's silence to pay tribute to the Queen, Sporting, who beat Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening game last week, wasted little time setting the tempo.
Sporting's Marcus Edwards was at Tottenham's Academy from the age of eight and earned comparisons with Lionel Messi from then boss Mauricio Pochettino.
But north London-born Edwards only made one appearance in a League Cup game in 2016 before being allowed to leave three years later.
The 23-year-old has been revitalised since moving Portugal, earning a transfer to Sporting in January this year.
Edwards, who scored against Frankfurt, quickly reminded Tottenham of what they let go as he launched an early raid that ended with Pedro Goncalves' shot forcing a good save from Hugo Lloris.
Richarlison had scored his first Tottenham goals since his summer move from Everton in the win against Marseille and the Brazilian tested Adan with a header from Ivan Perisic's cross.
Fuelled by the chance to prove his point to Tottenham, Edwards carried Sporting's main threat.
Edwards looked every inch the Messi clone when he embarked on a brilliant burst through the heart of the Tottenham defence on the stroke of half-time.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup door open for Rogic as Mooy headlines Australia squad
Israel confirms talks on temporary Qatar office for World Cup
Paulinho strikes late as Sporting stun Spurs
Sane strike sees Bayern beat Barca on Lewandowski return
Late Matip winner gives Liverpool Champions League lift off
Tom Brooks can be "another Shane Warne": Steve Waugh
Premier Division Kabaddi League inaugurated
Shakib regains top T20 all-rounder crown


Latest News
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft