Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Premier Division Kabaddi League inaugurated

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

The 17th Premier Division Kabaddi League inaugurated on Wednesday at National Kabaddi Stadium in the city, one day before the formal kicks off, said a press release.
Additional Inspector General of Police (grade-1)Rapid Forces Battalion's director general and Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation's (BKF) president Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest in the afternoon.
A total of 14 teams including six services teams, split into three groups, will compete in the league, organized by Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation.
Later top two teams from each group will qualify for the super- six stage to be held later stage.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup door open for Rogic as Mooy headlines Australia squad
Israel confirms talks on temporary Qatar office for World Cup
Paulinho strikes late as Sporting stun Spurs
Sane strike sees Bayern beat Barca on Lewandowski return
Late Matip winner gives Liverpool Champions League lift off
Tom Brooks can be "another Shane Warne": Steve Waugh
Premier Division Kabaddi League inaugurated
Shakib regains top T20 all-rounder crown


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft