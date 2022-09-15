The 17th Premier Division Kabaddi League inaugurated on Wednesday at National Kabaddi Stadium in the city, one day before the formal kicks off, said a press release.

Additional Inspector General of Police (grade-1)Rapid Forces Battalion's director general and Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation's (BKF) president Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest in the afternoon.

A total of 14 teams including six services teams, split into three groups, will compete in the league, organized by Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation.

Later top two teams from each group will qualify for the super- six stage to be held later stage. -BSS











