

Shakib regains top T20 all-rounder crown

Before the Asia Cup Shakib by dint of 248 ranking points was breathing on the shoulder of Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, who was on top for 252 rating points. Nabi lost six rating points for poor performances throughout the Asia Cup and moved down to two and Shakib thereby, soared on top.

Nabi scored 16 runs only with the bat from his four innings of the Asia Cup and took three wickets only. Shakib on the contrary, scored 35 runs with the bat and claimed one wicket from two matches. He therefore, lost no points and gained nothing too.

The surprise in the latest ICC ranking published on Wednesday, is Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The Player of the Tournament of the just late Asia cup, Hasaranga moved to four making seven times progress claiming 184 points.

But Hasaranga's rapid recent rise sees him move to a total of 184 rating points, with both Shakib (248) and Nabi (246) well within his sights. He scored 66 runs with the bat and clinched nine wickets with the ball in the event.

India's Virat Kohli, who hit a ton after 1020 days scored an impressive 276 runs at the Asia Cup, improved a total of 14 spots to 15th overall on the T20i batter rankings due to his efforts.











