

I'm looking for impact, not performance in T20 cricket: Sriram

"This will be an eye opener for all you guys. What I am looking for is impact, not performance," Sriram said after Bangladesh announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November.

He made it clear that he wants the players to play with positive mindset, which could positively impact the side.

"Bangladesh will win if seven or eight players make an impact. A 30 or a 25 in 17-18 balls is an impact for me," he explained.

"A small example of this is the way Mosaddek went after Hasaranga in the over after Mahmudullah got out, that's impact. I think performance is over-rated in T20 cricket. A team could still lose if they have performers. But if we have more impact, chances are, we will win more games."

To keep the impact, players in the team as per the plan set by Sriram, the selection panel had to leave out experienced batter Mahmudullah Riyad.

"It is never an easy conversation. He is the most capped T20 player in Bangladesh. I have utmost respect for him. I have to be the bad man to have the conversation. I think it went well," he said.

"I think our cricket team needs to have a succession plan. I have always equated Mahmudullah with MS Dhoni with the role that he performs for the team. He batted at No 6 just like Dhoni has done for India. He has finished off games. Dhoni cannot go on forever and ever, right?"

Sriram however further made it clear that only an aggressive brand of cricket is not an impact performance, rather sometimes keeping wickets in challenging condition can also be an impact and it will depend on the condition.

"Sometimes even playing out the new ball for the first two overs could be an impact in Australia and New Zealand. Even if we are 15 for no loss, it sets you up for a good Powerplay. Early summer conditions in Australia and New Zealand will be challenging," he remarked.

Sriram had however full say on the team that Bangladesh had announced for the World Cup.

"I was consulted with every move, every decision. I was very happy that my opinion has been valued," he said, making it clear that he would do his best to give Bangladesh a platform in this format in which they remain utmost vulnerable.

"I am not here to extend my contract. I am here to do my job to the best of my ability for the time I am contracted. Thinking of an extension is not the right way to operate. I will do the best for Bangladesh. I swear heart and soul for this team.

At the same time, he urged all not be result-driven as he believes it is important to maintain the process.

"There was a huge positive in the way we played in the Asia Cup. We needed to win both games but it doesn't mean we didn't play good cricket.

I please request everyone not to be results driven. Results are everything in sport but there needs to be a process and plan in place. As long as we have that direction, that's all I am accountable for." -BSS











