Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Special women appeal for special food!

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Bangladesh National Women's Team's practice session on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh National Women's Team's practice session on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Following an epoch-making win over India on Tuesday, Bangladesh women did all the celebration on the match ground on Wednesday. They demanded a special food item popular among teenagers nowadays in their homeland.
Team manager Amirul Islam Babu confirmed that the women had requested a specific food item. They had no other demand following the big win.
He said, "Our target in the last match was to win against India. Our women successfully did the job. They had appealed for a food item and we are arranging the item. In the meantime, our team is getting ready for the semifinals."
Mr Babu confirmed to the Daily Observer that he was going to prepare the meal himself yet didn't confirm the name of the food item.
Sources hinted that the specific food item is a famous street food of Dhaka and a leading food item in Asia.
Fuchka, a mouthwatering food item from Bangladesh, is very popular nowadays after it was listed among the 50 best street foods in Asia. This street food is loved by many people, women especially.
However, the team officials denied names of that specific food, keeping it a mystery.
Even though Bangladesh women's national football team marked the day with a great win against India, the team took hold of their excitement right after that. They went to their usual routine and began preparing, both physically and mentally, for the next match.
These booters had to stay far from their families and close ones. They stayed busy in practice for so many days. Still, these players are humans too. They follow rules and routines instructed by the officials but they too have feelings and desires.
Now, Let's hope that the women stay fit for the next match after enjoying that meal.







« PreviousNext »

