Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Shanto replaces Mahmudullah in Bangladesh squad!

Liton, Shohan, Rabbi, Hasan in; Taijul, Emon, Naim, Anamul out

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad on Wednesday for the forthcoming tri-nation series and T20 World Cup dropping out former T20i captain Mahmudullah Riyad.
Mahmudullah had been critical for his performances in recent years, who scored 209 runs from his 14 innings before the Asia Cup with 101 strike rate. He however, scored 25 off 27 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup and 27 off 22 against Sri Lanka. Mahmudullah is still on top of the ICC ranking among Bangladesh batters claiming 37th spot!
The surprising element is in the squad is Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who is recalled in the squad after missing the Asia Cup. Shanto was dropped for continuous poor performances. Bangladesh followed make-shift policy for opening stance during Asia Cup as Mehidy Miraz and Sabbir Rahman sent as new opening pair. They possibly will continue with this pair and Shanto is kept as spare opener although the name of Soumya Sarkar was heard for the spot. Soumya however, is named as stand bye, alongside Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain and Shak Mahedi Hasan.
Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Fazle Rabbi and Hasan Mahmud made comeback recovering from respective injuries. Liton and Sohan sustained injury during Zimbabwe tour and missed the Asia Cup. So did Hasan Mahmud while Rabbi comes back after five months.
The BCB dropped, spinning all-rounder Sheikh Mahedi, opener Parvez Emon, Naim Sheikh, Anamul Haque Bijoy and Taijul Islam are other dropouts.
Shakib Al Hasan, the lone among fantastic five, is going to represent in Bangladesh squad, is also the captain of the side while Shohan named the vice-captain, who led Bangladesh in two T20i matches against Zimbabwe, off which he bagged one win against as many defeat.
Bangladesh team will depart home for New Zealand on September 30 to take part in a tri-nation T20i event with hosts and Pakistan. The triangular series will be held between October 7 and 14. Followed by all three teams will travel to Australia to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup between October 16 and November 13 this year.
The Tigers will play in group-B of the World Cup, where they will face India, Pakistan South Africa and two of the first round qualifiers.








