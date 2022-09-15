389 dengue new patients hospitalised

Another 389 dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of them, 264 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 125 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,251 dengue patients, including 929 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 39 on Tuesday with two more deaths reported Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

With the new numbers, the dengue death toll in Dhaka division remained unchanged at 17, in Chattogram it rose to 18, and in Barishal division to four. On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. -UNB