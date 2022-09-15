Video
AL organises Int’l Conference on 4IR for Emerging Future

Theme is moving towards smart Bangladesh, implementation of Delta Plan

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Staff Correspondent

Science and Technology Sub-Committee of Bangladesh Awami League in Dhaka will organise "International Conference on 4IR for the Emerging Future" from November 4-5 at The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).  
With the insertion of the 4th industrial revolution (4IR) and dramatic transformation in human lifestyle to be fancied, Bangladesh is progressing rapidly and has become the role model of sustainable economic and social growth through digitization. This conference provides a unique opportunity for professionals, scientists, engineers, educators, researchers and students to share their views and thoughts on both the innovative drives of the government to 4IR and exploring emerging technologies that can lead to accomplish a smart Bangladesh by 2041 and implement a hundred-year Delta Plan. While be conducting in a hybrid mode, the talents meet-up from home and abroad will provide unique opportunities to brainstorm on the processes of transformation from the modest to the imagined peak.
Conference Tracks are Education Technology (EduTech), Computer Electrical and Electronics Engineering, ICT and Regional Connectivity, Power and Energy, Space Geo and Blue Technologies, Disaster Prevention and Recovery Management, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Transportation Engineering and Road Networks, Digital Transformation and FinTech, Climate Change, Mitigation and Adaptation, AgroTech and Agro Economy, Biomedical and Genetic Engineering, Health and Life Science, AI, IoT, Robotics, 5G, Autonomous Vehicles and Mechatronics, Chemical, Leather and Textile engineering, Cyber Security, Professionalism and Ethics, Big Data, Machine Learning, Blockchain and Business Intelligence, Nanotechnology and Material Science, Cloud and Quantum Computing, 3D Printing, Cyber Physio Technologies and Embedded Systems, Applied Science and Emerging Technologies


