Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
DSHE active to reduce learning gaps caused by C-19

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Staff Correspondent

Following the long-term school closure, many students, especially students from low-income areas, are facing learning gaps. Many are struggling to cope up with regular classes and study.  
A new learning resource module has been developed to address this challenge. With the support of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), this module has been jointly developed by international development organisation Plan International Bangladesh and its implementing partner Surovi.
Professor Nehal Ahmed, Director Gneral of DSHE launched the package as the chief guest in the launching event held on Wednesday at CIRDAP Auditorium in the city.
This module will be used in Dhaka's 22 high schools under the 'Child Bride to Bookworm' project of Plan International Bangladesh with the aim to reduce the learning gaps of the students lagging behind. Three subjects- Bangla, English and Math, have been included in this package.  
In his speech as the Chief Guest, Professor Nehal Ahmed said, "Bangladesh Government has been working to reduce the learning gap derived from the COVID-19 pandemic. The covid crisis has emerged a unique challenge in front of us. Through online education, we have worked to mitigate the challenge to a great extend. But online classes are never a alternative of in-person classes. Students learn more effectively when they are present at the class room and learn from the teachers directly.







DSHE active to reduce learning gaps caused by C-19
