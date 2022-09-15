FBCCI demands setting up of lab at ports

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin on Wednesday demanded setting up of testing laboratories at the ports to ensure the faster delivery of imported goods and products and uninterrupted production.

The demand was made in the 2nd meeting of the Standing Committee on Port and Shipping of the FBCCI held on Wednesday afternoon at its auditorium.

He said that products imported through Chattogram port are sent to the capital for testing, which takes weeks or months delaying the delivery, increasing the cost of business, and disrupting the production. Therefore, it's urgent to establish testing labs at the country's all ports.

In the meeting, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu urged businessmen to harness the potentials of land ports as India has given transit to Bangladesh.

Vice President Habib Ullah Dawn informed that importers have to pay demurrage charges as the products remain undelivered in the name of testing.

The Standing Committee members alleged that customs officials are enthusiastic to penalize importers on for unwanted HS Code mistakes as they receive 15 per cent incentives on the fines imposed.

Speakers called for the withdrawal of the incentives to end the harassment.

They suggested bringing the entire system online to make HS code entry of products easy and accurate.











