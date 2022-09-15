Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

FBCCI demands setting up of lab at ports

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Staff Correspondent

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin on Wednesday demanded setting up of testing laboratories at the ports to ensure the faster delivery of imported goods and products and uninterrupted production.
The demand was made in the 2nd meeting of the Standing Committee on Port and Shipping of the FBCCI held on Wednesday afternoon at its auditorium.
He said that products imported through Chattogram port are sent to the capital for testing, which takes weeks or months delaying the delivery, increasing the cost of business, and disrupting the production. Therefore, it's urgent to establish testing labs at the country's all ports.
In the meeting, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu urged businessmen to harness the potentials of land ports as India has given transit to Bangladesh.
Vice President Habib Ullah Dawn informed that importers have to pay demurrage charges as the products remain undelivered in the name of testing.
The Standing Committee members alleged that customs officials are enthusiastic to penalize importers on for unwanted HS Code mistakes as they receive 15 per cent incentives on the fines imposed.
Speakers called for the withdrawal of the incentives to end the harassment.
They suggested bringing the entire system online to make HS code entry of products easy and accurate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
389 dengue new patients hospitalised
AL organises Int’l Conference on 4IR for Emerging Future
DSHE active to reduce learning gaps caused by C-19
FBCCI demands setting up of lab at ports
Doraiswami pays farewell call on PM
EC plans to hold JS polls by Jan 29, 2024
Dr Shakir, Abrar remanded for instigating  youths to join militancy
Covid: 1 death, 402 new cases reported


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft