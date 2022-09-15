Video
Home Back Page

Doraiswami pays farewell call on PM

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh  Vikram Kumar Doraiswami paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here on Wednesday.
During the talks, Bangladesh Prime Minister stressed the need for working together with neighbouring countries to ensure sustainable development of the region for the greater benefit of its people.
"There might be some issues of concern with neighbours. But, we can move forward by resolving the matters through discussions," she said. PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed newsmen after the meeting.
 During the meeting, the Indian envoy described Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India as a very successful one and congratulated her for the tour. Doraiswami highly praised the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under which Bangladesh-India relations and the overall socio-economic development of Bangladesh have reached a new height.
He said the bilateral relationship would further be consolidated in future  under the leadership of the Bangladesh Prime Minister, hoping that the next generations of the two countries can get benefit from the existing relations. Sheikh Hasina praised the leadership of her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Prime Minister, during the meeting, also recalled the memories of her exile in India after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

