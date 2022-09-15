EC plans to hold JS polls by Jan 29, 2024

Senior Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said on Wednesday announced the roadmap for holding the next general election by January 29, 2024.

"Facing a lot of questions we have moved forward to gain confidence for holding free, fair, prticipatory and acceptable election, " he said at a programme of the Election Commission he chaired in the absence of Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal due to illness.

He said that 12 political parties directly and 11 political parties conditionally were favouring the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general election and six political parties were opposing the use of EVMs.

"That is why we decided to use EVMs in 150 constituencies," he said.

He said that the Representation of People Order (RPO) would be amended by February, hold dialogues with political parties, civil societies and other stake holders by December reorganize constituencies by June 2023, complete registration of new political parties by June 2023, update voters' list by March 3023.

He said that by August 2023 registration of election observers would be completed.

He said that the Election Commission was trying to earn credibility of all political parties.







