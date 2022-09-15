Dr Shakir, Abrar remanded for instigating  youths to join militancy

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed two persons including a doctor on a five-day remand each in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act with capital's Rampura Police Station. The two remanded accused are Doctor Shakir Bin Wali and Abrarul Haque.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order as police produced the duo before the court and investigation officer and inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit SM Mizanur Rahman pleaded to place them on a 10-day remand.

CTTC arrested them for allegedly instigating youths, including the seven in Cumilla who have recently went missing after leaving their homes in the name of making "hijrat", to join militancy. They were allegedly collecting members for banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, arranging military training for them, helping them to undertake hijrat.

Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Inspector of CTTC Unit of DMP, filed the case with Rampura Police Station under Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, Shakir's father AKM Wali Ullah on Monday said four men identifying themselves as members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) picked up his son from their house on Sunday (on September 11).

Seven youths aged between 17 and 25 have been missing from Cumilla since August 23 with police not ruling out their possible involvement in militancy.

The individuals, who knew each other, did not take any clothes or phones, according to the general diaries filed by their parents with the Kotwali Model Police Station. Shakir has trained the youths for the so-called jihad, CTTC official Mizanur said.











