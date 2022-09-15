Video
Covid: 1 death, 402 new cases reported

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

The country reported one more Covid-linked death and 402 new cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,336 and caseload to 2,016,145, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The daily case test positivity rate decreased to 8.41 per cent from Monday's 10.55 per cent as 4,781 samples were tested.
The latest deceased was a man from Barishal division. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent and the recovery rate dropped to 97.19 percent. In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.  Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

