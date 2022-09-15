Video
PM’s India visit extremely successful: Doraiswami

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has described Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent India visit as "extremely successful" with "very strong deliverables" on all areas of important cooperation from trade, connectivity to water sharing.
 "So our goal essentially was to ensure that the relationship goes forward with more trade, more cooperation," he told reporters during an interaction at Old India House in the city on Wednesday evening.  Doraiswami particularly highlighted few of the deliverables, one being the MoU on water sharing of the Kushiyara River, the first water sharing agreement that the two countries had since the Ganges water sharing treaty in 1996.
The second thing is the announcement by the two leaders of a decision to start negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA)."Third, I think the sense of focus on transport and connectivity was very strong. A very good package was negotiated and finalized in terms of railway connectivity in particular," Doraiswami said.
During the visit, the Indian side requested the Bangladesh side for cooperation for initiating new sub-regional connectivity projects including a highway from Hili in West Bengal to Mahendraganj in Meghalaya through Bangladesh and in this regard, proposed preparation of a detailed project report.  
Responding to a question, the High Commissioner said the idea is sub regional connectivity and the numbers of road options are very limited. "Alternatives options have to be explored and we are now suggesting and looking at options..."
In the same spirit, Bangladesh reiterated its eagerness to partner in the ongoing initiative of the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway project.
The envoy said they intended to invite Bangladesh to be one of the guests at the G20 Summit, which India will host next September.
"And of course that has now been announced. So as you will understand, it is not just an invitation for the Summit level process. It is an invitation for the totality of the G20 meetings during India's chairmanship," Doraiswami said, terming it a very big deal.
Essentially all the guest countries including Bangladesh will have an opportunity to be part of the larger process of negotiating outcomes for the totality of G20.
 India, as G20 Presidency, will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as guest countries to its meetings and Summit.     -UNB


