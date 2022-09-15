Doraiswami meet Prez

Outgoing High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the outgoing High Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the President for his cooperation during his assignment here, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS. The head of state termed the existing relationship between India and Bangladesh as historic.

He mentioned the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India and Indian President as well as Indian Prime Minister's visit to Bangladesh last year on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Independence and victory.

As a result of these visits, relationships between the two countries have reached a new height, added President Hamid.

The President also thanked the outgoing High Commissioner for successful endeavors in Dhaka.

He said bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India are expanding in various fields, including trade and investment.

The relations between the two countries will expand further in days to come, Hamid hoped. Secretaries concerned to the President's office were present there. -BSS









