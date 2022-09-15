Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Doraiswami meet Prez

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

Outgoing High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the outgoing High Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the President for his cooperation during his assignment here, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS. The head of state termed the existing relationship between India and Bangladesh as historic.
He mentioned the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India and Indian President as well as Indian Prime Minister's visit to Bangladesh last year on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Independence and victory.
As a result of these visits, relationships between the two countries have reached a new height, added President Hamid.
The President also thanked the outgoing High Commissioner for successful endeavors in Dhaka.
He said bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India are expanding in various fields, including trade and investment.
 The relations between the two countries will expand further in days to come, Hamid hoped. Secretaries concerned to the President's office were present there.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
389 dengue new patients hospitalised
AL organises Int’l Conference on 4IR for Emerging Future
DSHE active to reduce learning gaps caused by C-19
FBCCI demands setting up of lab at ports
Doraiswami pays farewell call on PM
EC plans to hold JS polls by Jan 29, 2024
Dr Shakir, Abrar remanded for instigating  youths to join militancy
Covid: 1 death, 402 new cases reported


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft