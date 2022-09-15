

ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation

Jewel Khan, Additional Managing Director of Momo Inn Limited and BCL Aviation Limited and Md. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release. Under this agreement, OBL's all Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card holders will enjoy up to 50pc discount on room rack rate at Momo Inn Park and Resorts and 10pc discount on BCL Aviation Services.

Besides, ONE Bank's Credit Card holders can avail"0%SmartEMI" facilities up to 6 month's tenure on room rent. High officials of both the organizations were present on this occasion.

