Mercantile Bank holds CIB online reporting training

Mercantile Bank Ltd recently organized a virtual training on 'CIB Online Reporting and its impact on credit judgment' at its training institute in Dhaka, says a press release. A total of 104 officers from different branches of the bank participated at the training.Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMD and COO of the Bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech advising the participants to strictly abide by the legal and regulatory framework and operating guidelines of Bangladesh Bank to understand CIB online reporting and its impact on credit judgment.Md. Golam Kibria, SVP and Head of MIS Division and other senior executives of the concerned division conducted the online sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.