

Free Thalassemia Carrier Screening Camp held

A free thalassemia carrier screening and awareness camp was held in association of First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) and Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) held at Matlab North Upazilla Health Complex, Chandpur recently, says press release.Thalassemia is a deadly disease that is transmitted through parents. Thalassemia can be prevented if one thalassemia carrier does not marry another thalassemia carrier. That is why, it is important for every person who are planning to marry to have a thalassemia test.Dr. Firdausi Qadri, Laureate of Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021 and Lead, Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives, Dr. AkhtaruzzamanJuyel, Upazilla Health and Family Planning Officer, Dr. SharminJahan, COO, ideSHI were present in the programme.