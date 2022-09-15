Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital

Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital

Sonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with ICB Capital Management Limited, a subsidiary organization of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh to pay the customer and investors fees and charges through the Sonali Payment Gateway.
After the signing ceremony, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain exchanged documents between the two financial organizations.
Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and ICB Capital Management Limited Chief Executive Officer Asit Kumar Chakravorty singed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization on September 14, Wednesday at the Bank's Head Office Conference Room, says a press release.
Among others, Bank's Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Bank General Managers, ICB Capital Management Limited Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mehmud Hassan Murad and Dipak Kumar Dutta, Executive Officer Mohammad Shamim Parves were present on the occasion.
Under the agreement, the customers and investors of ICB will pay share purchase bills and fees using the Sonali Payment Gateway from staying at their homes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
Mercantile Bank holds CIB online reporting training
Free Thalassemia Carrier Screening Camp held
Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital
Millers asked to take deceptive Miniket rice back from market
Emirates gives priority to first aid training for cabin crew
LG invites BD innovators to vie for $1m global award
30 pc of total default loans lies with 13 NBFIs


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft