

Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital

After the signing ceremony, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain exchanged documents between the two financial organizations.

Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and ICB Capital Management Limited Chief Executive Officer Asit Kumar Chakravorty singed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization on September 14, Wednesday at the Bank's Head Office Conference Room, says a press release.

Among others, Bank's Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Bank General Managers, ICB Capital Management Limited Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mehmud Hassan Murad and Dipak Kumar Dutta, Executive Officer Mohammad Shamim Parves were present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, the customers and investors of ICB will pay share purchase bills and fees using the Sonali Payment Gateway from staying at their homes.

















Sonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with ICB Capital Management Limited, a subsidiary organization of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh to pay the customer and investors fees and charges through the Sonali Payment Gateway.After the signing ceremony, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain exchanged documents between the two financial organizations.Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and ICB Capital Management Limited Chief Executive Officer Asit Kumar Chakravorty singed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization on September 14, Wednesday at the Bank's Head Office Conference Room, says a press release.Among others, Bank's Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Bank General Managers, ICB Capital Management Limited Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mehmud Hassan Murad and Dipak Kumar Dutta, Executive Officer Mohammad Shamim Parves were present on the occasion.Under the agreement, the customers and investors of ICB will pay share purchase bills and fees using the Sonali Payment Gateway from staying at their homes.