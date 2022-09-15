Video
Millers asked to take deceptive Miniket rice back from market

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

There is no rice variety like Minicat. The national consumer rights agency           has called on all mills to roll back Miniket rice from the market, saying the most popular variety of fine rice is a "scheme of deception".
AHM Shafiquzzaaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection or DNCRP, said they will soon begin raiding mills after multiple ministries pushed for the withdrawal of Miniket rice from the market.
In a discussion on Tuesday, Shafiquzzaman said officials from the Ministry of Agriculture who are linked to paddy studies stated that there is no rice variance named Miniket.
He said the food ministry instructed the DNCRP to stop the marketing of that variety of rice. "We've found out that coarse rice is trimmed until become fine and then polished to be made bright. These are sold as Miniket, Super Miniket, Premium or under other names."
Shafiquzzaman said the DNCRP will now forward letters to rice mills and superstores instructing them with a deadline to halt production and marketing. "We will then carry out drives." Raihan Al Biruni, head of the supply chain of Meena Bazar, said that price lists delivered by the Department of Agricultural Marketing tag the product as Miniket rice as well.
"We will do as we are told. But we can't do so if one says one thing and someone else says another. We have to follow the market. If the market knows the rice as Miniket, we'll have to sell it under that name. So if the government notifies us that this rice has to be recognised as such, we'll do that."
Khandaker Kamrul Islam, PRAN RFL Group representative, said farmers in Jashore had started cultivating a type of rice called "Shatabdi or Fast Super" from India and that is now known as Miniket. The characteristics of this rice are similar to Basmati or BR-50, BR-81 and BR-23.
Shafiquzzaman mentioned that unaccounted trimming of rice is affecting the total rice production estimates.
In a separate programmme at the Secretariat, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder clarified the government's stance against Miniket rice. He stressed no one would buy this rice "if they had known its source."
"We once collected some seeds of high-yielding fine rice in a mini packet and that's where Miniket is from. We've clarified this many times. The consumer rights agency can operate mobile courts to abolish Miniket."
Sadhan pointed out that a law on processing rice was forwarded to the cabinet for approval that "awaits vetting".
Majumder believes the approval of the proposed law will put an end to deception with Miniket rice. The DNCRP has set its sight on superstores that are making excessive profits on the sales of rice, sugar, egg, soap, detergent powder among other products. But stores representatives refuted such claims in Tuesday's discussion.
Shafiquzzaman alleged superstores charge customers Tk 135 to Tk 140 per kg of packaged Chinigura rice while it is sold at Tk 105 in local groceries. They are  making 29 percent profit on Chinigura rice, 26 percent on a dozen eggs and 28 percent on salt."
Tamal Paul, ACI chief of logistics, argued superstores pay Tk 300 to Tk 400 as rent for each square foot and another 15 percent as VAT.    bdnews24.com


Millers asked to take deceptive Miniket rice back from market
