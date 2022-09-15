Video
LG invites BD innovators to vie for $1m global award

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

World famous LG Electronics invites budding innovators from Bangladesh to participate in their worldwide LIFE'S GOOD AWARD program for the very first time.
 Through this program, LG aims to bring out original and marketable solutions that align with LG's vision of creating a Better Life for All, says a press release.
 Winners of the award will get USD 1 million for the further development of their projects. Entry to the program is on-going until 10th October, visit LIFE'S GOOD AWARD website for more details.
Participation in LIFE'S GOOD AWARD is open to all individuals and teams worldwide. The first category for submissions is Innovation for the Planet, which centers around ideas that prioritize safety, accessibility and usability. The second category is Innovation for People, which focuses on solutions for environmental health. All submissions will be evaluated by the Life's Good Committee, which is an esteemed panel of respected industrial academics with global recognition. Find full details and conditions for entry on LIFE'S GOOD AWARD website.


