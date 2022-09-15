Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

30 pc of total default loans lies with 13 NBFIs

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Over 30 per cent of outstanding loans of 13 non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) operating in the country became classified due to poor corporate governance of lenders and poor monitoring by the Bangladesh Bank (BB).
There are 34 NBFIs operating in the country and the sector's total default loans against outstanding loans stood at 23 per cent at the end of June, according to BB's data.
The total non-performing loans (NPL) of the 34 NBFIs stood at Tk 15,936.42 crore at the end of June, which was Tk 14,232 crore in March and Tk 13,016 crore in December 2021.
The NBFs total outstanding loans were Tk 69,331.72 crore in June. Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company's total debt was Tk 759.3 crore, which was 96.77 per cent of the company's total outstanding loans.
Classified loans of First Finance and FAS Finance was Tk 820.47 crore and Tk 1,720 crore respectively, which were 89.69 per cent and 89.18 per cent of their total disbursed loans.
International Leasing and Financial Services, Premier Leasing & Finance, Uttara Finance, National Finance and IIDFC held defaulted loans of Tk 3,151.28 crore, Tk 919.46 crore, Tk 1,247 crore, Tk 267.95 crore and Tk 536 crore respectively, representing 76.63 per cent, 69.35 per cent, 53.86 per cent, 46.19 per cent and 41.94 per cent of their total outstanding loans.
Classified loans of Aviva Finance, Union Capital, Hajj Finance and CVC Finance were Tk 853.96 crore, Tk 399.61 crore, Tk 200 crore and Tk 161.16 crore, which accounted for over 30 per cent of their total outstanding loans. Some other NBFIs also held high volume of classified loans.
NPL of IDCOL, Phoenix Finance, LankaBangla Finance, IDLC Finance, IPDC finance were Tk 917.65 crore, Tk 637.99 crore, Tk 435.4 crore, Tk 340.7 crore and Tk 292.49 crore respectively.
Experts said widespread scams and irregularities in issuing loans were the major reasons for the high NPL in most of the NBFIs. The NBFIs' liquidity and profitability are under pressure due to the large amount of the classified loans as most of their income derives from the interest on performing loans, they said.
Fraudsters, including Proshanta Kumar Halder, laundered a large volume of funds from some NBFIs in the form of loans that raised up classified loans in the sector, experts said. PK Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance, allegedly embezzled around Tk 3,500 crore from four NBFIs, BB officials said.
The leasing companies are struggling to run their business as depositors lost their confidence after the liquidation move of scam-hit People's Leasing and Finance Services by the government.
Depositors rushed to withdrew funds from the NBFIs companies that worsened the situation. In June 2021, the High Court decided that People's Leasing and Financial Services Ltd must be restructured, not liquidated.
The amount of defaulted loans in banks also soared to Tk 1,25,257 crore in FY22 against Tk 99,205 crore in FY21.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
Mercantile Bank holds CIB online reporting training
Free Thalassemia Carrier Screening Camp held
Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital
Millers asked to take deceptive Miniket rice back from market
Emirates gives priority to first aid training for cabin crew
LG invites BD innovators to vie for $1m global award
30 pc of total default loans lies with 13 NBFIs


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft