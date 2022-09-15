30 pc of total default loans lies with 13 NBFIs

Over 30 per cent of outstanding loans of 13 non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) operating in the country became classified due to poor corporate governance of lenders and poor monitoring by the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

There are 34 NBFIs operating in the country and the sector's total default loans against outstanding loans stood at 23 per cent at the end of June, according to BB's data.

The total non-performing loans (NPL) of the 34 NBFIs stood at Tk 15,936.42 crore at the end of June, which was Tk 14,232 crore in March and Tk 13,016 crore in December 2021.

The NBFs total outstanding loans were Tk 69,331.72 crore in June. Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company's total debt was Tk 759.3 crore, which was 96.77 per cent of the company's total outstanding loans.

Classified loans of First Finance and FAS Finance was Tk 820.47 crore and Tk 1,720 crore respectively, which were 89.69 per cent and 89.18 per cent of their total disbursed loans.

International Leasing and Financial Services, Premier Leasing & Finance, Uttara Finance, National Finance and IIDFC held defaulted loans of Tk 3,151.28 crore, Tk 919.46 crore, Tk 1,247 crore, Tk 267.95 crore and Tk 536 crore respectively, representing 76.63 per cent, 69.35 per cent, 53.86 per cent, 46.19 per cent and 41.94 per cent of their total outstanding loans.

Classified loans of Aviva Finance, Union Capital, Hajj Finance and CVC Finance were Tk 853.96 crore, Tk 399.61 crore, Tk 200 crore and Tk 161.16 crore, which accounted for over 30 per cent of their total outstanding loans. Some other NBFIs also held high volume of classified loans.

NPL of IDCOL, Phoenix Finance, LankaBangla Finance, IDLC Finance, IPDC finance were Tk 917.65 crore, Tk 637.99 crore, Tk 435.4 crore, Tk 340.7 crore and Tk 292.49 crore respectively.

Experts said widespread scams and irregularities in issuing loans were the major reasons for the high NPL in most of the NBFIs. The NBFIs' liquidity and profitability are under pressure due to the large amount of the classified loans as most of their income derives from the interest on performing loans, they said.

Fraudsters, including Proshanta Kumar Halder, laundered a large volume of funds from some NBFIs in the form of loans that raised up classified loans in the sector, experts said. PK Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance, allegedly embezzled around Tk 3,500 crore from four NBFIs, BB officials said.

The leasing companies are struggling to run their business as depositors lost their confidence after the liquidation move of scam-hit People's Leasing and Finance Services by the government.

Depositors rushed to withdrew funds from the NBFIs companies that worsened the situation. In June 2021, the High Court decided that People's Leasing and Financial Services Ltd must be restructured, not liquidated.

The amount of defaulted loans in banks also soared to Tk 1,25,257 crore in FY22 against Tk 99,205 crore in FY21.















