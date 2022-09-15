Video
Minister launches exciting offer ahead of Soccer World Cup

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

The Minister Group launched an exciting Desh Kapano (country shaking) offer for the customers of its products ahead of the upcoming Soccer World Cup in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, next.
With this offer, by purchasing any of the Minister's products, customers will get a special scratch card, which can be scratched to get an air ticket for travel to Qatar, says a press release.
Moreover, there is a chance to get cash back from 50% to 100%. Also attractive rewards including cash discounts can be availed by purchasing minister products.
Launched on September 10, the offer will continue until December 31 next and the customer have been asked to hurry up to rush to tjeir nearest Minister showroom and buy their favorite Minister product.
About this World Cup offer, Minister Group's Brand and Communication Head KMG Kibria said, "Qatar World Cup is going to start from November 20. People have already created a huge madness about this World Cup. To increase the excitement, Minister Group has brought a ''Desh Kapano'' offer for the countrymen. Through which the customers can take this opportunity by buying the minister's products."
However, Minister Group is also offering special benefits on the purchase of various electronics products including LED TV, fridge and AC. Minister is available at home through easy installments and online payment. Also, 'if you give the old one, you will get a new one' offer is available. Get 30% discount if you replace any old AC with Minister AC. Minister's products will be delivered to your home if you order at https://ministerbd.net or by calling 09606700700. Customers can also enjoy this offer from all showrooms and dealer points in the country.


