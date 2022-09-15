Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US Embassy to host university fair in Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

The US Embassy through its EducationUSA platform, in partnership with EdPrograms, will host US University Fair at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Friday, September 23,  next from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.  
Anyone who would like to attend should register at this link by September 21, 2022:  https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GL5DTCB. However, the attendance is free.    
 This fair is part of the Fall 2022 EdTour South Asia program, an initiative of EdPrograms that US institutions of higher education a chance to meet prospective undergraduate and graduate students in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan.  Officials from the US universities will visit schools and universities throughout Dhaka and participate in the fair:  DePaul University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Iowa State University, New York Institute of Technology, New York University Tandon School of Engineering, Pace University, Quinnipiac University, Savannah College of Art and Design, Siena College, Stony Brook University, George Washington University, University of Delaware, University of Houston-Victoria, University of Kansas, University of Northern Iowa, University of South Dakota, and Western Kentucky University.
 Students at the fair will have a unique opportunity to speak US university admission officials face-to-face about admission requirements and scholarship opportunities.  They will also receive tips on submitting a strong application.  Additionally, the program will feature information sessions led by US Embassy officials and EducationUSA advisors about the F-1 student visa process and other topics related to US higher education system.
EducationUSA is the US Department of State's network of over 425 international student advising centers in 178 countries.  The network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited institutions in the United States.  EducationUSA also provides services to the US higher education community to help institutional leaders meet their recruitment and campus internationalization goals.
In Bangladesh, EducationUSA advising services and reference materials are available across the country at the American Center at US Embassy in Dhaka, the Edward M. Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts in Dhanmondi, and virtually in Chittagong.  EducationUSA reference libraries and remote advising services are also accessible in collaboration with the American Corners in Khulna, Sylhet, and Rajshahi.  All EducationUSA services are free of charge.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
Mercantile Bank holds CIB online reporting training
Free Thalassemia Carrier Screening Camp held
Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital
Millers asked to take deceptive Miniket rice back from market
Emirates gives priority to first aid training for cabin crew
LG invites BD innovators to vie for $1m global award
30 pc of total default loans lies with 13 NBFIs


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft