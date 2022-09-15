

BB, Nagad hold workshop on trust fund cum settlement mgmt

The workshop titled 'Guidelines for Trust Fund Management in Payment and Settlement Services' was aimed at providing an overview of the Bangladesh Bank-authorized financial institutions. Held at a city hotel, tt was led by Hafia Tazrean, Joint Director of the Bangladesh Bank's Payment System Department.

Hafia Tazrean and Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited, distributed certificates to the participants at the end of the session. In addition, Mohammad Aminul Haque, the Executive Director of Nagad Limited, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, the Chief Business Officer, and Md. Nurul Alam, FCS were present from Nagad Limited. Postal Attaché of Postal Department Masud Khan and Additional Post Master General Al Mahbub represented the Bangladesh Postal Department during the session.

Tanvir A Mishuk stated: "Nagad always believes in preserving utmost transparency. We are dedicated to adhering to all Bangladesh Bank policies as the regulating authority. With this in mind, we attended today's program to gain more knowledge about Trust Fund. I want to express my gratitude to Hafia Tazrean, Joint Director of the Bangladesh Bank, for conducting this session."

The session was conducted to provide information about the financial institutions that have been approved by Bangladesh Bank. Hafia Tazreandiscussed digital transactions, starting from the initial commodities trade, and gold exchange system to banknotes. Throughout the workshop, she emphasized the obligations and duties of non-banking financial organizations.

In her speech, Hafia tazrean said "The financial industry is evolving at the same pace as the ongoing technological advancement. Bangladesh Bank consistently requests that all financial institutions operate with the utmost openness. Trust funds are client deposits held by financial organizations. Therefore, Bangladesh Bank anticipates that Nagad will be extremely vigilant when handling this fund."

The joint director also spoke about Nagad's obligations as an MFS institution and how MFS business can safeguard its customers' funds and the Bangladesh Bank's regulations in this respect. She later discussed what a "Trust Fund" is, how it is administered, and the guidelines for utilizing the Trustcom Settlement Account.

This workshop was attended by 50 employees selected by NagadFollowing the successful completion of the program, certificates were handed to all attendees.











