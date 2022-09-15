Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB, Nagad hold workshop on trust fund cum settlement mgmt

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

BB, Nagad hold workshop on trust fund cum settlement mgmt

BB, Nagad hold workshop on trust fund cum settlement mgmt

Bangladesh Bank recently organized an awareness workshop for the officials of the Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad.
The workshop titled 'Guidelines for Trust Fund Management in Payment and Settlement Services' was aimed at providing an overview of the Bangladesh Bank-authorized financial institutions. Held at a city hotel, tt was led by Hafia Tazrean, Joint Director of the Bangladesh Bank's Payment System Department.
Hafia Tazrean and Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited, distributed certificates to the participants at the end of the session. In addition, Mohammad Aminul Haque, the Executive Director of Nagad Limited, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, the Chief Business Officer, and Md. Nurul Alam, FCS were present from Nagad Limited. Postal Attaché of Postal Department Masud Khan and Additional Post Master General Al Mahbub represented the Bangladesh Postal Department during the session.
Tanvir A Mishuk stated: "Nagad always believes in preserving utmost transparency. We are dedicated to adhering to all Bangladesh Bank policies as the regulating authority. With this in mind, we attended today's program to gain more knowledge about Trust Fund. I want to express my gratitude to Hafia Tazrean, Joint Director of the Bangladesh Bank, for conducting this session."
The session was conducted to provide information about the financial institutions that have been approved by Bangladesh Bank. Hafia Tazreandiscussed digital transactions, starting from the initial commodities trade, and gold exchange system to banknotes. Throughout the workshop, she emphasized the obligations and duties of non-banking financial organizations.
In her speech, Hafia tazrean said "The financial industry is evolving at the same pace as the ongoing technological advancement. Bangladesh Bank consistently requests that all financial institutions operate with the utmost openness. Trust funds are client deposits held by financial organizations. Therefore, Bangladesh Bank anticipates that Nagad will be extremely vigilant when handling this fund."
The joint director also spoke about Nagad's obligations as an MFS institution and how MFS business can safeguard its customers' funds and the Bangladesh Bank's regulations in this respect. She later discussed what a "Trust Fund" is, how it is administered, and the guidelines for utilizing the Trustcom Settlement Account.
This workshop was attended by 50 employees selected by NagadFollowing the successful completion of the program, certificates were handed to all attendees.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
Mercantile Bank holds CIB online reporting training
Free Thalassemia Carrier Screening Camp held
Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital
Millers asked to take deceptive Miniket rice back from market
Emirates gives priority to first aid training for cabin crew
LG invites BD innovators to vie for $1m global award
30 pc of total default loans lies with 13 NBFIs


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft