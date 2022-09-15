

StanChart with Genex Infosys to expand client base

Under this agreement signed on September 11, in a ceremony held at the Genex office premises in Dhaka, Genex will work as a strategic partner, assisting the Bank with engaging a wider client-base. Key stakeholders and high-level executives from both organization's were present, says a press release.

Under this agreement, the Bank aims to scale up its distribution network, in an effort to reach new client segments more efficiently, and thereby delivering world-class banking products and services to a broader customer group.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, StanChart said: "As we build a more collaborative ecosystem and foster more strategic partnerships, we aim to continue to deliver our world-class suite of banking solutions at unprecedented scale in the coming years."

Prince Mojumder, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Genex Infosys said: "We believe we can share our expertise in achieving the goal of our partner, and at the same time strengthen our foothold in the BFSI Sector."

Genex Infosys Limited is a publicly listed BPM and IT Services Company headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Genex is the industry leader in Customer Experience Management and provides 360? ICT Solutions and Services.

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, StanChart is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, StanChart is providing banking services to people and companies to help foster greater success, wealth, job creation, and growth. StanChart is a wholly owned subsidiary of Standard Chartered, a British multinational bank, headquartered in London, England.

















