Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Akij Ceramics opens new showroom at Banglamotor

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Akij Ceramics opens new showroom at Banglamotor

Akij Ceramics opens new showroom at Banglamotor

Akij Ceramics, has opened another exclusive showroom at the country's largest tiles market, Banglamotor, says a press release.
Consecutively three times best brand award winner Akij Ceramics has proved itself the best in Bangladesh being always one step ahead with newness and quality.
Moreover, this brand's assuredness of the "Promise of Perfection" has got the most perfect match with clientele in Bangladesh.
As the consequence of being close to the customers, Akij Ceramics has inaugurated an exclusive showroom by the business associate "Yasir Trade Corporation" yesterday, on Monday. This outlet is located on Link Road at Banglamotor in Dhaka.
Mohammad Khourshed Alam, the Director, Sales and Marketing at Akij Ceramics cut the ribbon for inception. Along with the respective eminent persons from Akij Ceramics and Banglamotor area, the Deputy General Manager, Sales and Marketing from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque, and proprietor of "Yasir Trade Corporation", Md. Md. Hasan-Ur-Rashid were present also.
Arranging product display with the tiles of exceptional size variations and recent-most designs, this showroom will provide the customers the level best services. New-fangled furniture and display tools have created the perfect environment to give the best live experience in this 1,530sq.ft spaced showroom. It is well mentionable that Akij Ceramics has already initiated more than 100 "State of the Art" level own and business associate showrooms all over Bangladesh.
In terms of the numbers of showroom, Akij Ceramics is also the biggest tile manufacturing and distribution company and brand in Bangladesh. In the continuation of the journey of flawless supportand services, Akij Ceramics has set another footstep by inaugurating this new showroom at Banglamotor.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
Mercantile Bank holds CIB online reporting training
Free Thalassemia Carrier Screening Camp held
Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital
Millers asked to take deceptive Miniket rice back from market
Emirates gives priority to first aid training for cabin crew
LG invites BD innovators to vie for $1m global award
30 pc of total default loans lies with 13 NBFIs


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft