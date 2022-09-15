Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

European Union plans to cut energy bills

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

BRUSSELS, Sept 14: The European Commission on Wednesday set out proposals to bring down the soaring price of gas and electricity in the EU, notably by taxing excess profits of power producers.
EU energy ministers are to review the plans in an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on September 30.
In the EU's electricity market, the price is based on the last source used to meet demand -- often a gas-fired power plant -- and that is applied to all electricity operators, regardless of whether they use nuclear, hydro-power, solar or other sources.
Wholesale energy prices thus soared together when the war in Ukraine sent the cost of gas skyrocketing.
The commission is calling for a "cap" on exceptional profits raked in by energy producers using cheaper sources but priced at the much higher market rate -- effectively a tax, though it veers from calling it that because that would require unanimity by all 27 EU countries.
According to a commission draft seen by AFP, the cap would be set at 180 euros per megawatt hour, and anything above that would go to EU member states' coffers, to be shared out to struggling households and businesses. Coal and methane production is excluded.
Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the levy, or cap, would raise at least 140 billion euros ($140 billion).
Going further, she also called for a "deep and comprehensive reform" of the EU's energy market which would include decoupling the price of gas from electricity production from other sources.
The effects of the levy would vary from country to country in the EU. In France, where most electricity comes from nuclear plants and is sold via fixed-price contracts, much of the profit already goes to the government.
Brussels wants to impose a temporary "crisis contribution" on major oil, gas and coal companies that are pulling in big profits because of the global scramble for energy resources.
"Because we are in a fossil fuel crisis, the fossil fuel industry has a special duty, too," von der Leyen said.
"In these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers," she said.
The commission draft envisages a 33 percent levy on excess profits, defined as profits going more than 20 percent beyond the average earned between 2019 and 2021.
The commission wants to place a requirement on EU countries to cut electricity consumption "by at least five percent" during peak hour, when the price of electricity is at its highest.
Brussels calculates that this would reduce gas consumption for electricity in the bloc by 3.8 percent.
It also wants the countries to reduce monthly consumption by 10 percent.
It would be up to each EU country to decide how to meet those goals.
Acknowledging the precarity faced by energy suppliers facing liquidity problems because of price volatility, Brussels intends to loosen regulation and bring in anti-speculation mechanisms.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
Mercantile Bank holds CIB online reporting training
Free Thalassemia Carrier Screening Camp held
Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital
Millers asked to take deceptive Miniket rice back from market
Emirates gives priority to first aid training for cabin crew
LG invites BD innovators to vie for $1m global award
30 pc of total default loans lies with 13 NBFIs


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft