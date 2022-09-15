

CCCI, USTC hold ‘Academia-Industry Interaction’

Under the Chairmanship of CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, Adviser of USTC English Department Dr Gurupad Chakraborty, Chairman of the Department Shahinul Islam addresses on the event moderated by the Chamber Secretary in-charge Engineer Mohammad Faruq.

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said: "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leading us towards vision and self-reliance. Bangladesh did not suffer economically in the wake of global crisis, due to her perfect leadership."

Young generation will lead the future, so instead of running after jobs, try to become entrepreneurs, he added. Dr Gurupada Chakraborty said, 'Chattogram is the heart of trade and commerce. This kind of exchange will help the students to think anew.'



















