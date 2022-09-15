Video
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 11:59 AM
CCCI, USTC hold 'Academia-Industry Interaction'

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

CCCI, USTC hold ‘Academia-Industry Interaction’

CCCI, USTC hold ‘Academia-Industry Interaction’

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 14: The 'Academia-Industry Interaction Meeting' jointly organized by The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the English Department of University of Science and Technology (USTC)  held at the World Trade Center, Agrabad on Wednesday.
Under the Chairmanship of CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, Adviser of USTC  English Department Dr Gurupad Chakraborty, Chairman of the Department  Shahinul Islam addresses on the event  moderated by the Chamber Secretary in-charge Engineer Mohammad Faruq.
CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said: "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leading us towards vision and self-reliance. Bangladesh did not suffer economically in the wake of global crisis, due to her perfect leadership."
Young generation will lead the future, so instead of running after jobs, try to become entrepreneurs, he added. Dr Gurupada Chakraborty said, 'Chattogram is the heart of trade and commerce. This kind of exchange will help the students to think anew.'


