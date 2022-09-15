Govt plans to sell packaged atta under OMS from Oct 1

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said the government has a plan to sell package atta (flour) from next month under Open Market Sale (OMS) programme across the country.

"Atta will be sold now under OMS programme for the people from October 1 and it will be sold in packet," he said.

The food minister made this announcement joining a dialogue with the journalists under the banner of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) at Secretariat on Tuesday.

Majumder said, "Now the process of packaging is underway and it will raise cost for the consumers to some extent. But this system will stop any chance of selling it in black market."

Regarding the time-frame of OMS operation, the food minister said the OMS, if necessary, will be operated round the year in an effort to diminish the sky-rocketing prices of the food items in the commodity market.

Even the government will give importance to import to fulfill the requirement of rice and atta and this would require for operating various programmes, including OMS and food for work, the minister added. -BSS









