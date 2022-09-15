Govt to procure 4 lakh tonnes of rice thru DPM method

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a proposal in principle for procuring some 4 lakh metric tons of rice under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).

The approval came from the 20th meeting of the CCEA this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Abdul Barik said that the meeting approved another proposal in principle for fixing the timeframe of submission of tender bids at 15 days instead of 42 days after publishing of advertisement in newspapers for importing some 5 lakh metric tons of rice on urgent basis through international open tender method. -BSS

















