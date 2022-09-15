Inter-bank dollar exchange rate soars to Tk106.9

Scheduled commercial banks among themselves sold US dollars at Tk107 on Wednesday which was Tk106.15 on Tuesday.

The value of dollar is increasing and local currency Taka is being depreciated every day

The average dollar transaction price of the banks has been published on the website of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday at it showed Tk106.90 against per dollar. It said the lowest purchase price of the dollar in the inter-bank on Wednesday was Tk102.37 which was Tk101.67 on Tuesday. On the other hand the highest inter-bank exchange rate on Wednesday was Tk16.90 which was Tk106.15 on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Bank though changed exchange rate to Tk106/dollar from Tk96 on Tuesday, it sold dollars to banks at previous rate of Tk96 on the day. The BB next time may inject dollars to banks at Tk106 or more.

A senior BB official said the ongoing inter-bank rate is not the central bank rate. He said it's the rate among the banks. The rate at which banks trade dollars is called the interbank rate. Until recently, the rate at which the central bank traded dollars was referred to as the interbank rate.

According to the website of Bangladesh Bank, the exchange rates of Taka and Dollars are determined by the banks. These dollar rates are determined based on supply and demand and are fixed by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA). The BB official said from now on the central bank will not deal dollars trade on a daily basis. But it will inject dollars to the market if needed. Central bank officials say, the price at which the banks will trade the dollar will be the interbank rate.











