Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Inter-bank dollar exchange rate soars to Tk106.9

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Business Correspondent

Scheduled commercial banks among themselves sold US dollars at Tk107 on Wednesday which was Tk106.15 on Tuesday.
The value of dollar is increasing and local currency Taka is being depreciated every day
The average dollar transaction price of the banks has been published on the website of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday at it showed Tk106.90 against per dollar. It said the lowest purchase price of the dollar in the inter-bank on Wednesday was Tk102.37 which was Tk101.67 on Tuesday. On the other hand the highest inter-bank exchange rate on Wednesday was Tk16.90 which was Tk106.15 on Tuesday.
Bangladesh Bank though changed exchange rate to Tk106/dollar from Tk96 on Tuesday, it sold dollars to banks at previous rate of Tk96 on the day. The BB next time may inject dollars to banks at Tk106 or more.
A senior BB official said the ongoing inter-bank rate is not the central bank rate. He said it's the rate among the banks. The rate at which banks trade dollars is called the interbank rate. Until recently, the rate at which the central bank traded dollars was referred to as the interbank rate.
According to the website of Bangladesh Bank, the exchange rates of Taka and Dollars are determined by the banks. These dollar rates are determined based on supply and demand and are fixed by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA). The BB official said from now on the central bank will not deal dollars trade on a daily basis. But it will inject dollars to the market if needed. Central bank officials say, the price at which the banks will trade the dollar will be the interbank rate.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
Mercantile Bank holds CIB online reporting training
Free Thalassemia Carrier Screening Camp held
Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital
Millers asked to take deceptive Miniket rice back from market
Emirates gives priority to first aid training for cabin crew
LG invites BD innovators to vie for $1m global award
30 pc of total default loans lies with 13 NBFIs


Latest News
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft