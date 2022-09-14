Young doctor whisked away by CID men, claims victim's father

Dr AKM Waliullah on Tuesday alleged that his son Dr Shakir Bin Wali was picked up from his home in Rampura in the city by men claiming to be from the CID.

He also claimed that he has no idea about his son's whereabouts for the last three days.

Shakir Bin Wali, recently completed his MBBS degree from Cumilla Medical College. He was preparing for his FCPS examinations in January, according to his family.

Dr AKM Waliullah, Shakir's father and an ophthalmologist, said around 3:00pm on Sunday, a group of plainclothes men came to the house, identified themselves as members of the CID and took Shakir away.

Shakir's mother, his wife and children were at the house then. His father went to Rampura Police Station to inquire about the matter.

"No GD has been filed with the police station," said Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Rampura Police Station. "His father came to the station and said that people who identified themselves as government officials took his son away. It is likely that they are interrogating him for links to militancy. We have heard something like that."

But Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Mia, chief of the CID, said he was unaware of Shakir's case. "This isn't supposed to happen," he said. "If the CID went on any operation, they should have informed us."

Dr Waliullah who returned to Rampura Police Station on Monday alleged that the police did not record any complaints.

Dr Waliullah said he lived in Saudi Arabia at the start of the 1990s. He returned home to Bangladesh in 1995. Shakir's wife is also a medical student. The couple has two children - the firstborn is one and a half years old, while the other was born just days ago.











