Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls

The Blue Panel, a ruling Awami League-backed teachers' association at Dhaka University (DU), won the Syndicate, Academic Council and Finance Committee elections by a landslide on Tuesday.

The elections were held from 9:00am to 2:00pm at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.

DU Treasurer and Chief Election Commissioner Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed announced the results at 3:00pm.

The Blue Panel won all the 13 posts in the elections.

Out of 2,425 enlisted

teachers, 1,259 had cast their votes.

The six teacher representatives elected in the Syndicate are Prof Dr Md Abdus Samad in the Dean category (uncontested ), Prof Dr Md Masudur Rahman in the Provost category, Prof Dr Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan in the Professor category, Abu Hosain Md Ahsan in the Associate Professor category, Mohammad Sharif Ul Islam in the Assistant Professor category and Mahin Mohid in the Lecturer category (uncontested).

The six teacher representatives elected in the Academic Council are Dr Ismat Rahman, Mandira Chowdhury and Bipul Chandra Debnath in the Associate Professor category while Dr ASM Monjur-Al-Hossain, ABM Asrafuzzaman and Md Momin Islam in the Assistant Professor/Lecturer category.

Besides, Prof Dr Md Shafiqul Islam was elected to the Finance Committee.









