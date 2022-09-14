Transport sector fleeces passengers of Tk 182.42cr daily as extra fare

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, an organization defending passenger's rights, on Tuesday claimed that an additional Tk 182 crore and 42 lakh is being collected by the public transport daily in the capital due to the anarchy prevailing in the name of transport fare hike.

A discussion meeting titled, 'We want effective action to stop the anarchy of excess fare collection' organized by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity held at Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the Jatiya Press Club. This information was given there.

Secretary General of the organization Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said, "According to the organization's monitoring of fare anarchy in public transport and Japan International Cooperation Agency's (JICA's) survey, there is on average 3.5 crore trips per day in different mode of public transport in the capital Dhaka. After two hikes in fuel prices in the last one year, fare anarchy started at an unusual rate in public transport."

He said, talking to the drivers, assistants and fare collectors of various vehicles, it is known that they are forced to run this fare anarchy due to the owner's daily deposit, high price of fuel, extortion on the road, vehicle repair cost and increase in commodity prices. In the observation, it has been revealed that the various types of public transport are collecting an average of more than Tk 182 crore 42 lakh in the name of additional fare in the case of common passenger travel in the capital.

He also said about 15,000 legal auto-rickshaws ply in the capital. Besides, another 15,000 unregistered auto-rickshaws operate illegally in Dhaka and surrounding districts. These 30,000 auto-rickshaws carry 360,000 passengers on an average of 12 trips per day. These auto-rickshaws charge an average of Tk 145 per trip. In this, 360,000 daily trip passengers have to pay Tk 5 crore 22 lakh additional fare only in the auto-rickshaw sector.

Mentioning that 5 lakh ride sharing motorcycles, private cars, taxi cabs are carrying 2 crore 16 lakh 40 thousand passengers on an average daily, he said that an average of Tk 75 additional fare is being collected per passenger in these vehicles. And an average of Tk 162 crore 30 lakh additional fare is being collected on these vehicles illegally every day. Due to this fare anarchy, social unrest increased, commodity prices increased, social crimes increased.

President of Road Transport Workers League Hanif Khokon, human rights organizer Hanif Isa, Atiqur Rahman and others also spoke in the discussion while Samity's Vice President Tawhidul Haque Liton presided.












