Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP to announce roadmap of simultaneous movement soon  

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday that BNP would soon announce a programme for simultaneous movement with like-minded parties to bring down the autocratic regime.
Speaking at a news conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he said, "We have been working to bring all the political parties on a common  platform to bring down  'the fascist regime'.
"We have decided to launch simultaneous movement from our respective positions. In due course the movement will take its shape," he said.
He said that the BNP standing committee at its meeting on Monday took the decision to go for a simultaneous movement with its like minded political parties.
Fakhrul said, "In order to restore democracy and the people's voting right we will accelerate our movement. We have already prepared a roadmap of the simultaneous movement."
"If we get majority in Parliament, we will form national government," he said.
"We will try to reach consensus to reform the judiciary, the administration, and Parliament and ensure press freedom," he said  
He alleged that the autocratic regime clung to power by enforced disappearances, killings and torturing people.
The policy of suppression will not work anymore, he said, as the  people have begun to take to the streets for their democratic rights, he said.
Replying to question, he said, no discussions were held with Jatiya Party about the simultaneous movement.
Asked what could the possible role of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in the proposed  movement, he said, "Any party can join it."     
BNP has been demanding  resignation of the Awami League-led government to facilitate holding of free and elections under a neutral government  for the restoration of democracy in the country.   Fakhrul said, "The government extended contracts with four quick rental power generation companies, to share the money taken by these companies as capacity charge."  
"The government is using the police to stay in power illegally," he said and added, "We don't consider the police as our opponent. They will perform their duty according to their constitutional responsibility."
"But the Awami Leaguer government has been using the police to violate human rights and tarnishing the reputation of this force in the international arena," Fakrhul said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate justice a must for vulnerable countries
BD suffering from greenhouse gas impact caused by developed world, says UN
World in 'wrong direction' as climate impacts worsen: UN
Young doctor whisked away by CID men, claims victim's father
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DU Syndicate polls
Transport sector fleeces passengers of Tk 182.42cr daily as extra fare
BNP to announce roadmap of simultaneous movement soon  
Tigresses group champion with historic win over India


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft