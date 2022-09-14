BNP to announce roadmap of simultaneous movement soon  

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday that BNP would soon announce a programme for simultaneous movement with like-minded parties to bring down the autocratic regime.

Speaking at a news conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he said, "We have been working to bring all the political parties on a common platform to bring down 'the fascist regime'.

"We have decided to launch simultaneous movement from our respective positions. In due course the movement will take its shape," he said.

He said that the BNP standing committee at its meeting on Monday took the decision to go for a simultaneous movement with its like minded political parties.

Fakhrul said, "In order to restore democracy and the people's voting right we will accelerate our movement. We have already prepared a roadmap of the simultaneous movement."

"If we get majority in Parliament, we will form national government," he said.

"We will try to reach consensus to reform the judiciary, the administration, and Parliament and ensure press freedom," he said

He alleged that the autocratic regime clung to power by enforced disappearances, killings and torturing people.

The policy of suppression will not work anymore, he said, as the people have begun to take to the streets for their democratic rights, he said.

Replying to question, he said, no discussions were held with Jatiya Party about the simultaneous movement.

Asked what could the possible role of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in the proposed movement, he said, "Any party can join it."

BNP has been demanding resignation of the Awami League-led government to facilitate holding of free and elections under a neutral government for the restoration of democracy in the country. Fakhrul said, "The government extended contracts with four quick rental power generation companies, to share the money taken by these companies as capacity charge."

"The government is using the police to stay in power illegally," he said and added, "We don't consider the police as our opponent. They will perform their duty according to their constitutional responsibility."

"But the Awami Leaguer government has been using the police to violate human rights and tarnishing the reputation of this force in the international arena," Fakrhul said.













