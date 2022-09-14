Tigresses group champion with historic win over India



Bangladesh women's national football team celebrating after winning the match against India in the last match of the group in the SAFF Womens Championship on Tuesday. Photo: BFF

The woman footballers in red and green outfits had taken the Tuesday match as a challenge as they failed to celebrate a match against India before. So, it was a platform for them to show their development and prove themselves.

The heart throbbing match was played at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal. Bangladesh envoy to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury enjoyed the match from the gallery.

Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said earlier on Monday that they knew very well about their rivals and chalked out a special plan for the match.

It turned out that scoring early and keeping the opponent's defenders busy was the plan.

Besides, skipper Sabina was seen executing a decoy run to draw markers towards her and keeping them busy while Swapna, a Rangpur-born striker in the red and green outfit, kept searching for a scope on the right wing. Seemingly, the plan worked well.

Bangladesh came into attack from the very first second of the match. India, in response, deployed maximum strength in defending its castle.

For the first 15 minutes, the ball was in the Indian half with Bangladesh booters passing the ball among them while looking for an opening in the defence line.

Bangladesh went ahead in the 12th minute when striker Sirat Jahan Swapna opened the net for the team.

Ace striker Sabina carried the ball near the box to pass it to Krishna Rani Sarkar who wasted no time before giving it to Swapna and the dependable striker placed the ball home.

Krishna Rani Sarkar doubled the lead for the red and greens in the 22nd minute. After Sheuli Azim threw the ball in, Krishna stopped the ball and passed it to Sirat Jahan Swapna who faced challenges from the opponent defenders before returning the ball to Krishna and the striker didn't miss the post.

Bangladesh women learned that old saying by heart that attack is the best defence. That's why the disciples of Choton began the second half with build-up attacks. Their aggressions from different fronts literally tumbled the opponents.

Swapna extended the lead for Bangladesh in the 53rd minute after she breached the defence line quickly.

Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma saved the home side from a long flight in the 64th minute. This vigilant custodian denied a few more Indian attempts afterwards.

Considering the outcome of the match, the coach decided to replace tired Swapna with Ritu Porna Chakma in the 65th minute. Ritu too continued attacking one after another. Eventually, Bangladesh left the ground with a well-deserved 3-0 win.

Before the match, Bangladesh faced India seven times, six times in the SAFF Women's Champion-ship. Apart from a goalless draw in the group round in

2016, the Bangladesh women lost all the time to their Indian rivals.

As per FIFA women's ranking, India is the 58th while Bangladesh is far behind being the 147th.

Both Bangladesh and India were already in the semis as both the rivals won their first two matches in the group. Only this match was a decider of the group champion.

In the last five editions, India was the all-time champion while Bangladesh was a one-time runner-up.

Yet all the statistics were in favour of India, Bangladesh booters had been dreaming to beat India in the match and be the group champion. They finally made the dream come true on that day. It was indeed a historic moment in the history of Bangladesh women's football.











SAFF Women's Championship 2022Bangladesh women's national football team, the Bengal Tigresses, became Group-A champion by outplaying India 3-0 in the last match of the group in the SAFF Women's Champion-ship on Tuesday.The woman footballers in red and green outfits had taken the Tuesday match as a challenge as they failed to celebrate a match against India before. So, it was a platform for them to show their development and prove themselves.The heart throbbing match was played at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal. Bangladesh envoy to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury enjoyed the match from the gallery.Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said earlier on Monday that they knew very well about their rivals and chalked out a special plan for the match.It turned out that scoring early and keeping the opponent's defenders busy was the plan.Besides, skipper Sabina was seen executing a decoy run to draw markers towards her and keeping them busy while Swapna, a Rangpur-born striker in the red and green outfit, kept searching for a scope on the right wing. Seemingly, the plan worked well.Bangladesh came into attack from the very first second of the match. India, in response, deployed maximum strength in defending its castle.For the first 15 minutes, the ball was in the Indian half with Bangladesh booters passing the ball among them while looking for an opening in the defence line.Bangladesh went ahead in the 12th minute when striker Sirat Jahan Swapna opened the net for the team.Ace striker Sabina carried the ball near the box to pass it to Krishna Rani Sarkar who wasted no time before giving it to Swapna and the dependable striker placed the ball home.Krishna Rani Sarkar doubled the lead for the red and greens in the 22nd minute. After Sheuli Azim threw the ball in, Krishna stopped the ball and passed it to Sirat Jahan Swapna who faced challenges from the opponent defenders before returning the ball to Krishna and the striker didn't miss the post.Bangladesh women learned that old saying by heart that attack is the best defence. That's why the disciples of Choton began the second half with build-up attacks. Their aggressions from different fronts literally tumbled the opponents.Swapna extended the lead for Bangladesh in the 53rd minute after she breached the defence line quickly.Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma saved the home side from a long flight in the 64th minute. This vigilant custodian denied a few more Indian attempts afterwards.Considering the outcome of the match, the coach decided to replace tired Swapna with Ritu Porna Chakma in the 65th minute. Ritu too continued attacking one after another. Eventually, Bangladesh left the ground with a well-deserved 3-0 win.Before the match, Bangladesh faced India seven times, six times in the SAFF Women's Champion-ship. Apart from a goalless draw in the group round in2016, the Bangladesh women lost all the time to their Indian rivals.As per FIFA women's ranking, India is the 58th while Bangladesh is far behind being the 147th.Both Bangladesh and India were already in the semis as both the rivals won their first two matches in the group. Only this match was a decider of the group champion.In the last five editions, India was the all-time champion while Bangladesh was a one-time runner-up.Yet all the statistics were in favour of India, Bangladesh booters had been dreaming to beat India in the match and be the group champion. They finally made the dream come true on that day. It was indeed a historic moment in the history of Bangladesh women's football.