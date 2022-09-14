Covid positivity rate rises to 10.55pc, another dies

The country reported one more Covid-linked death and 435 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,335 and caseload to 2,015,743, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 10.55 per cent from Monday's 9.83 per cent as 4,122 samples were tested.

The latest deceased was a man from Chattogram division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent and the recovery

rate dropped to 97.20 per cent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











