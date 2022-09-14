Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dollars bought thru cards get pricier

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Customers were paying Tk 95 per dollar bought through cards, Banks have raised the prices of the dollar exchanged through cards after setting new uniform rates.
The rates of the US dollar exchanged through cards increased by as much as Tk 13 to Tk 108 on Monday and Tuesday after the uniform rates kicked in.
Customers had been paying Tk 95 per dollar bought through cards for overseas tuition and event fees, purchase of services and goods while those collecting the greenback without cards were charged up to Tk 111.
To ease the volatility in the currency market, the foreign exchange dealers and banks fixed uniform
rates on Sunday following Bangladesh Bank's instruction.
The rate of dollar for inward remittances was set at Tk 108 or below and Tk 99 for export proceeds. The weighted average of the two rates plus Tk 1 was set as the rate for letters of credit for imports.
The central bank last month recommended that Bangladeshis ask their banks to issue travelcards instead of endorsing cash US dollars for travel abroad.
The recommendation came at a time when Bangladesh is dealing with a severe US dollar shortage, both in commercial banks and in the kerb market due to a massive depletion of its foreign exchange reserves.
On Monday, Bangladesh Bank sold $63 million to the banks at Tk 96 per dollar, said central bank spokesman Serajul Islam, up from Tk 95 in August.
Bangladesh Bank earlier sold the dollar at Tk 95. The banks had also been offering the customers the same rate for dollars bought through cards while the customers had to buy the greenback in cash at Tk 121 in the kerb market and Tk 111 from the banks.
Social Islami Bank sold the dollar at Tk 108 through cards on Tuesday, the same rate as cash. The other banks charged between Tk 104 and Tk 107.5.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate justice a must for vulnerable countries
BD suffering from greenhouse gas impact caused by developed world, says UN
World in 'wrong direction' as climate impacts worsen: UN
Young doctor whisked away by CID men, claims victim's father
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DU Syndicate polls
Transport sector fleeces passengers of Tk 182.42cr daily as extra fare
BNP to announce roadmap of simultaneous movement soon  
Tigresses group champion with historic win over India


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft