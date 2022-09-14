PM pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, signs Condolence Book at UK HC



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays rich tributes to Queen Elizabeth II by placing wreath at her portrait at the British High Commission and signing the Condolence Book opened at the High Commission in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

The Prime Minister visited the British High Commission in Dhaka and paid her respects.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Zahid Tushar briefed the journalists in this regard.

After laying a wreath at

the portrait, the Prime Minister stood there for a moment in silence to pay her respects to the late Queen. After signing the condolence book, the Prime Minister recalled and shared her happy memories with the late Queen.

Earlier, when the Prime Minister reached the premises of the High Commission, she was welcomed by the British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson. The High Commissioner expressed his sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting the High Commission to pay her respects to the Queen.

The Prime Minister paid the courtesy visit to the British High Commission in Dhaka for the first time.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the ruling Awami League (AL) led by the party Presidium Member Faruk Khan paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Dhaka. AL International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed and Information and Research Affairs Secretary of the party Salim Mahmud were also present there.

After paying floral homage to the Queen, Faruk Khan signed the condolence book which was kept there.











